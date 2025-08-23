Corbin carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-4 yards in Friday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Cowboys. He added 47 yards on two kickoff returns.

The UFL's rushing leader in 2025 got the first touch out of the backfield in Atlanta's exhibition finale, but Corbin's biggest gain came on the team's first drive of the second half, when he scampered for 19 yards. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are locked into the top two spots on the running back depth chart, but the No. 3 role could be wide open with Carlos Washington (hamstring) having missed the entire preseason. Nathan Carter and Elijah Dotson are also still in the mix.