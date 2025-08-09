default-cbs-image
Corbin had one rushing attempt for one yard and no targets in Friday's exhibition against the Lions.

Corbin was the first back to receive a carry with starter Bijan Robinson and primary backup Tyler Allgeier sitting out Friday's contest. Unfortunately for Corbin, the one-yard tote wound up being the 25-year-old's only touch of the evening. Corbin will look to get more run in next Friday's preseason tilt against the Titans as he attempts to earn a roster spot with Atlanta.

