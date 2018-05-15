Falcons' Jason Hall: Heading to Atlanta
Hall signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hall recorded 112 tackles with five forced turnovers in four seasons as a safety at Texas, now he will attempt to capture a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster. Atlanta is relatively deep in the secondary with well-entrenched starters across the board, but Hall will be able to develop his raw talent learning under the wing of Pro Bowler Keanu Neal. Beyond competing for a backup role on defense, the 6-foot-2 Hall will have a shot to earn playing time by way of special teams.
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...