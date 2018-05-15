Falcons' Jason Hall: Heading to Atlanta

Hall signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hall recorded 112 tackles with five forced turnovers in four seasons as a safety at Texas, now he will attempt to capture a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster. Atlanta is relatively deep in the secondary with well-entrenched starters across the board, but Hall will be able to develop his raw talent learning under the wing of Pro Bowler Keanu Neal. Beyond competing for a backup role on defense, the 6-foot-2 Hall will have a shot to earn playing time by way of special teams.