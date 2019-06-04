Falcons' Jason Thompson: Scooped up by Falcons
Thompson signed a contract with Atlanta on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 25-year-old defensive back signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2017 to begin his career, and has made stops in Chicago, Seattle, Dallas and most recently Green Bay in two years since. Initially a college quarterback at Wyoming, Thompson transferred to Utah where he developed into a backup safety and collected 21 tackles with one fumble recovery across three seasons. He has yet to suit up for a regular-season game and remains a long shot to make the Week 1 roster, but Thompson exhibited tremendous athletic upside during the 2017 pre-draft process. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety posted an impressive 6.57-second three cone time and a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at Utah's pro day.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 121-130
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 130-121 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 140-131
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 140-131 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 150-141
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 150-141 in our consensus...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...