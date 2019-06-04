Thompson signed a contract with Atlanta on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 25-year-old defensive back signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2017 to begin his career, and has made stops in Chicago, Seattle, Dallas and most recently Green Bay in two years since. Initially a college quarterback at Wyoming, Thompson transferred to Utah where he developed into a backup safety and collected 21 tackles with one fumble recovery across three seasons. He has yet to suit up for a regular-season game and remains a long shot to make the Week 1 roster, but Thompson exhibited tremendous athletic upside during the 2017 pre-draft process. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety posted an impressive 6.57-second three cone time and a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at Utah's pro day.