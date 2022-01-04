Hawkins was activated off of the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Hawkins was placed on the COVID list Dec. 29, forcing him to miss the team's Week 17 loss to the Bills. The safety will now return to the team in time for their final contest of the year against the Saints in Week 18.
