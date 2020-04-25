Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins: Added by Atlanta in fourth round

The Falcons selected Hawkins in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Hawkins initially joined California as four-star recruit at cornerback before transitioning to safety in 2016, and he wrapped up his collegiate career with a solid 56 total tackles, two sacks and three interceptions as a senior. Strong instincts and ball skills are Hawkins' strongest traits, but an immediate lack of anticipation and athleticism in coverage could lead to him immediately slotting in on special teams in Atlanta.