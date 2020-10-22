Hawkins (concussion) logged a limited practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The fourth-round rookie has been unavailable since exiting Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Packers with a concussion, but an appearance at practice foreshadows his return as soon as Sunday. Hawkins was not placed on injured reserve, meaning it was likely expected his absence would remain short term. If he is able to go against the Lions on Sunday, Hawkins will back up Keanu Neal at strong safety in a matchup against the NFL's 22nd-ranked passing attack.
