Hawkins (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The 23-year-old missed the past two games while in the concussion protocol, but he progressed to full practice participation Friday. Hawkins should return to his reserve role in the secondary now that he's healthy.
