Hawkins (concussion) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The fourth-round rookie was inserted into the lineup for his second consecutive start Monday night, as Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) were both inactive going into the game. As Hawkins passes through the league's concussion protocol, the Falcons are left extremely thin in the secondary, causing the team to bring in veteran J.J. Wilcox for a visit Wednesday.
