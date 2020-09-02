Coach Dan Quinn said that Hawkins is settling into a strong safety role with the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Quinn expanded Tuesday upon the reasons for why he believes Hawkins is best fitted for such a role. "He's a much stronger player than I remembered from Cal," Quinn explained. "He can play down in the box, he can use his hands on tight ends and backs." Having linebacker Deion Jones back in the rotation last year -- after he missed 10 games during 2018 because of a broken foot -- dramatically improved Atlanta's ability to cover players coming out of opposing backfields. The Falcons improved from a league-worst rank in RB catches allowed (123) to a much more respectable standing of 14th best (84) during 2019. Hawkins' addition only supports Atlanta's directive of further curtailing the impact of running back and tight end receiving threats.