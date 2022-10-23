Hawkins has left Sunday's contest with the Bengals to be evaluated for a head injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hawkins will need to enter protocols if he suffered a concussion, which will certainly impact him for the week ahead. While he is out, Dean Marlowe should see extra opportunity.
