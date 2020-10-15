Hawkins was held out for the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The rookie fourth-round draft choice had been forced into a starting role Weeks 3 and 4, as the Falcons dealt with a cluster of injuries to the secondary. Hawkins exited Atlanta's Week 4 Monday Night Football loss to the Packers with a head injury, and he has yet to make it back on the field since. The 23-year-old will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before being able to return to practice. From there, the team can gauge if he's ready for game action.