Hawkins (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hawkins will be absent for the second consecutive game, though he did manage three limited practices leading up to the game. That should bode well for his potential to return in Week 12 against Jacksonville. Richie Grant has picked up some extra work in Hawkins' absence.
