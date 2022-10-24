Hawkins (head) recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.
Before exiting Sunday's contest with a head injury, Hawkins matched his season high with 11 tackles. The safety was also able to notch his third pass deflection of the campaign in the contest. If he's forced to miss any time with the head injury, Dean Marlowe will likely take over at strong safety.
