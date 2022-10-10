Hawkins recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 21-15 loss Tampa Bay.
After operating in a reserve role in each of his first two seasons, the 2020 fourth-round pick has stepped up as a starter during the 2022 campaign. He recorded six tackles and a pass defense in Week 1, but accrued modest results during the following three contests. Hawkins' season-high 11 stops in Week 5 certainly puts him on the radar for IDP leagues, but his increased production could've been due to Mykal Walker, Atlanta's leading tackler, leaving the contest due to a groin injury. Regardless, Hawkins is certainly a player worth monitoring, especially with bye weeks starting in Week 6.
