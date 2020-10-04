Hawkins can expect to see an increase in defensive usage with Keanu Neal (hamstring) ruled out for the Falcons' Monday night matchup against the Packers, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The fourth-round rookie from Cal has fielded a combined 28 defensive snaps Weeks 1 through 3, but he'll be thrust into a prominent role against Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who boasts a 67 percent completion rate and a 9:0 TD:INT in the early going of 2020. With Damontae Kazee in place as the starting free safety, Atlanta may have typically been afforded the luxury to shift over veteran Ricardo Allen (elbow) for some work at strong safety, but he has been ruled out for Week 4 as well because of injury.