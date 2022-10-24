Per coach Arthur Smith, Hawkins is in concussion protocol and won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hawkins left Atlanta's Week 7 loss to the Bengals with what was originally deemed a head injury, but the safety appears to have suffered a concussion on the play. Smith ruling out Hawkins so early in the week suggests there's a distinct possibility that Hawkins' absence could stretch beyond Week 8.
