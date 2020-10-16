Hawkins (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Hawkins didn't practice all week and will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a concussion he suffered Week 4 against the Packers. Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen will start at safety Sunday while Sharrod Neasman rotates in.
