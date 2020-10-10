Hawkins (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hawkins didn't practice all week after suffering a concussion during Monday's loss to the Packers, so he'll sit out Week 5. The Falcons' secondary is getting healthy otherwise, so expect Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to start at safety Sunday while Sharrod Neasman rotates in.