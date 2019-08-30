Falcons' Jayson Stanley: Dealing with shoulder injury

Stanley sustained a shoulder injury in Thursday's preseason matchup with Jacksonville and is questionable to return, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's unclear how serious the injury is. Stanley finds himself low on the totem pole in Atlanta's corner back depth chart -- which currently houses nine other players -- and an injury now obviously wouldn't bode well for his case when it comes time to make cuts to the roster.

