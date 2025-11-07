Falcons' JD Bertrand: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertrand (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Bertrand logged a full practice Friday and appears good to go for Sunday's contest. During last Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots Bertrand played 30 defensive snaps where he logged five total tackles (four solo).
More News
-
Falcons' JD Bertrand: Working through knee injury•
-
Falcons' JD Bertrand: Tallies nine tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' JD Bertrand: On the field for OTAs•
-
Falcons' JD Bertrand: Won't play in regular-season finale•
-
Falcons' JD Bertrand: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' JD Bertrand: Good to go vs. Bolts•