The Falcons selected Bertrand in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

A metro Atlanta native, Bertrand comes home to the Falcons after spending his college career at Notre Dame. Bertrand led the Irish in tackles each of his last three seasons, topping out at 101 in 2021. A foot injury prevented him from testing during the pre-draft process, but the film shows him to be an instinctive 'backer and sure tackler. He has some thump at 235 pounds but has been knocked for short arms (30.63-inches), which raise questions about his ability to shed blocks and find the ball carrier. Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen block Bertrand's path to starting, so special teams may be his quickest route to the field early in his career.