The Falcons placed Bertrand (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The nature of Bertrand's injury is not clear, but the move to IR means the third-year pro will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, making Week 5 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 11 the earliest he can return. He logged 35 tackles (13 solo) and two pass defenses across 15 regular-season games in 2025, contributing both on defense and special teams.