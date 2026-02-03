Bertrand logged 35 tackles (13 solo) and two pass defenses in 15 games for the Falcons in 2025.

The second-year linebacker mostly operated on special teams in 2025. He did see more work on defense from Weeks 7 through 10 in the absence of Divine Deablo due to a forearm injury, and Bertrand logged 28 tackles (12 solo) and a pass defense over that four-game span. Bertrand would have a better chance to earn a starting role on the Falcons' defense in 2026 if Kaden Elliss -- who is an unrestricted free agent -- takes his talents elsewhere.