Bertrand logged nine tackles (three solo) in Atlanta's loss versus the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bertrand finished second on the team in tackles behind Kaden Elliss' 12. The 25-year-old has taken advantage of increased playing time over the past two weeks with Divine Deablo sidelined by a forearm injury, racking up 19 tackles (seven solo) over that span. Bertrand will look to keep producing in the Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.

