Bertrand (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Bertrand likely injured his knee during the Falcons' Week 9 loss to the Patriots, when he played 46 snaps (30 on defense, 16 on special teams) and finished with five tackles (four solo). He had has practice reps limited Wednesday, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice fully and avoid an injury tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.