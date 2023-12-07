Okudah (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Okudah was limited during Wednesday's practice so this is a step in the wrong direction for the Ohio State product. With A.J. Terrell still in concussion protocols, the Falcons could potentially be missing both of their starting corners for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. Okudah will work to get back on the field Friday to increase his chances of playing in the contest.