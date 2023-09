Okudah (foot) is expected to play Sunday in Detroit as long as he doesn't experience any issues during pregame warmups, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okudah injured his foot during practice in early August and missed the Falcons' first two games of the regular season. However, he was a full participant in practice this week and appears set to make his team debut despite carrying a questionable tag into Sunday. With Okudah's return, Tre Flowers will likely return to a reserve role.