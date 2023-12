Okudah (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Okudah missed Thursday's practice, participated on a limited basis Friday and was listed as questionable going into Sunday. The starting right cornerback has 41 tackles and three passes defensed this season. Mike Hughes, Dee Alford and Clark Phillips could be in line to see more playing time in Okudah's absence.