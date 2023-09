Okudah (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Packers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Okudah was injured in practice during training camp and missed the Week 1 opener. Coach Arthur Smith said there's a scenario in which Okudah is active against Green Bay but doesn't start, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. Acquired in a trade from the Lions during the offseason, Okudah is expected to eventually be a starting corner this season for Atlanta.