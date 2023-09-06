Okudah (ankle) is "making a lot of progress," according to head coach Arthur Smith, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Okudah's status for Week 1 is still very much in question, but the Ohio State product may be further along in his recovery than expected, according to Smith. The 24-year-old suffered the injury during practice in early August and was expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. If does end up missing Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tre Flowers and Dee Alford will likely be called upon to step into a bigger workload.