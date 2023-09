Okudah (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Okudah didn't practice all week and won't play in Week 1 after being first injured back on Aug. 4 at practice. With Okudah out, A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford should soak up most of the cornerback snaps against a banged-up Panthers wideout corps.