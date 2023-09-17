Okudah (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 matchup versus Green Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Okudah will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he suffered during training camp. The cornerback was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday after not practicing at all ahead of Week 1, so it appears he's making progress and may be able to make his Falcons debut in Week 3. However, Okudah will presumably have to log at least one full session before he gets the green light.