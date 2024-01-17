Okudah finished 2023 with 44 tackles (34 solo) and three pass defenses in 13 appearances.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons to start his career, Okudah made an impact on the Lions' defense in 2022, totaling 73 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. However, he was traded to Atlanta last offseason and carved out a starting role, posting 41 tackles from Weeks 4-13. However, he was ultimately replaced by Clark Phillips down the stretch. The Falcons declined the fifth-year team option for 2024 on Okudah's rookie deal, so the cornerback will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.