Okudah recorded six tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.

Okudah, who was traded to Atlanta by Detroit this offseason, missed the first two games of the season due to a foot injury. He was cleared to take the field in Week 3 versus his former team, but he played just 10 defensive snaps. Okudah's role has increased in each game since, and he played all 58 defensive snaps versus Houston on Sunday. Now that he's 100 percent, it's safe to assume Okudah will continue to operate as the starting cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell.