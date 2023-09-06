Head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Okudah (ankle) is "making a lot of progress," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Okudah's status for Sunday's season opener versus the Panthers is still in question, but the Ohio State product may be further along in his recovery from an ankle injury than expected. The 24-year-old cornerback suffered the injury during practice in early August and was expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. If Okudah ultimately isn't cleared to play Week 1, Tre Flowers and Dee Alford could be called upon to step into bigger workloads in the secondary.