The Lions are trading Okudah to the Falcons, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the third overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft has been dealt in exchange for a 2023 fifth-rounder. Injuries limited to Okudah to 10 games his first two seasons, and while he bounced back from an Achilles tear in 2021 to make 15 starts last year, he struggled late in the season and now is heading to a new team. The 24-year-old could perhaps challenge 33-year-old Casey Heyward (pectoral) for the starting job opposite No. 1 corner A.J. Terrell, but it's also possible Okudah lands further down the depth chart in Atlanta.