Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Saturday that he's still "very optimistic" that Odukah (ankle) will be available to play sometime in the first few weeks of the regular season, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Okudah sustained an unspecified ankle injury and had to be carted off the field during practice Aug. 4. However, since undergoing an MRI the following day, the team has indicated that the 24-year-old didn't suffer a long-term injury. Therefore, it's encouraging that Okudah apparently hasn't hit any setbacks in his recovery. When healthy, he should slot in as one of Atlanta's starting cornerbacks opposite fellow 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell.