Okudah (foot) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Okudah missed the first two games of the campaign due to a foot injury that popped up during training camp. He was a full participant at each practice of Week 3 prep, so it's not surprising to see him cleared, even though he was listed as questionable. Okudah will make his season debut against his former team, but his role may be limited as he works his way back to game speed.