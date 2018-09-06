Overbaugh was promoted to Atlanta's active roster Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The move means that Overbaugh will likely start in place of Josh Harris (hip) as the team's long snapper in tonight's season-opener against the Eagles. While the Falcon's skill position players remain largely unaffected by the move, Atlanta's kicker and punter could struggle to adjust to Overbaugh's snapping tendencies with minimal time to prepare.

