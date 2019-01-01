Falcons' Jeremy Langford: First action of 2018 comes in finale

Langford ran for 25 yards on nine carries during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.

In the finale against Tampa Bay, Langford saw his first regular-season snap since Week 12 of the 2016 season when he was a member of the Bears roster. With Ito Smith (knee) having been placed on injured reserve, Langford was called up from the Falcons practice squad on Dec. 18 before earning 16 of 73 running back snaps during Sunday's contest. Only recently having turned 27 years old, Langford has potential to compete with Brian Hill for the No. 3 job if he can put forth an impressive showing in training camp.