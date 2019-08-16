Falcons' Jermaine Grace: Impressive preseason continues
Grace recorded six total tackles during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.
92.9 The Game play-by-play commentators Wes Durham and Dave Archer marveled over the body of work that Grace has put on film during the preseason, and noted that he's done enough to this point to keep his name in consideration for a roster spot. Grace has accumulated a team-high 16 tackles in exhibition outings against the Broncos, Dolphins and Jets, while also accounting for half a sack and a 19-yard interception return.
