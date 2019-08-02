Falcons' Jermaine Grace: Makes impact in preseason opener
Grace collected five tackles and half a sack during Thursday's 14-10 loss to Denver.
Grace only appeared in one regular-season game last year (for Seattle), but its performances like the one he put on Thursday night that will help him become a member of an active NFL roster one day soon. It could be in Atlanta that he gets that opportunity -- a place where he suited up for five games in 2017, and participated as a member of the practice squad in 2018. The primary barrier to him getting defensive snaps would be Bruce Carter, a veteran with 36 career starts who will be challenging to overcome for the backup middle linebacker job.
