Falcons' Jermaine Grace: Ready for Sunday's contest
Grace (hamstring) practiced without limitations Friday and will be ready for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Grace hasn't touched the game field since Week 2 against the Packers, where he played strictly in special teams scenarios. Top middle linebacker Deion Jones rarely leaves the field, so don't expect Grace to log many defensive snaps or be a relevant fantasy option.
