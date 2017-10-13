Play

Grace is dealing with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Grace was a limited participant Friday after not practicing earlier in the week, but it apparently wasn't enough to convince the team he's ready to go. Starter Deion Jones is the Falcons' only other middle linebacker, so reserve weakside linebackers Duke Riley and Jordan Tripp are likely to serve as Jones' backup Sunday.

