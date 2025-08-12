Matthews failed to catch his lone target during Friday's 17-10 preseason loss to the Lions. He also returned one kickoff for 23 yards.

Despite playing 23 offensive snaps, the second-most among wideouts behind Dylan Drummond, Matthews was a non-factor on offense. The undrafted free agent out of San Diego State missed the entire 2023 campaign due to an ACL tear and spent last season on the Falcons' practice squad. Despite the familiarity with the organization, it's unlikely Matthews lands a spot on the initial 53-man roster.