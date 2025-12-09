Bates logged two solo tackles during the Falcons' 37-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Bates was one of three Falcons defenders to play every single snap Sunday, but the veteran safety tied a season low with just two stops. He is now up to 77 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, and he has four more games to crack the tackling century mark for the sixth time in his career and for a third consecutive season.