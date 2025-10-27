Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Bates is considered day-to-day due to an ankle injury that he sustained against the Dolphins on Sunday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Bates was officially ruled out early in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss, finishing with six tackles (two solo) while playing 58 defensive snaps. The good news for Bates is that he has avoided a serious injury, but he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Falcons' Week 9 clash against the Patriots this Sunday. Jordan Fuller would likely step into a starting role alongside rookie third-rounder Xavier Watts if Bates were to miss time.