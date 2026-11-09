The Jaguars acquired Bates from the Falcons on Monday in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After falling to 3-6 on the season with a loss to the Bengals over the weekend, the Falcons look to be sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Meanwhile, the addition of Bates should be a major boost to the safety corps of the 6-2 Jaguars, who recently lost Eric Murray to a season-ending elbow injury. In nine games with Atlanta to date, the 29-year-old Bates has recorded 35 tackles and an interception.