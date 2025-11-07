Bates (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts

Bates was able to log a full practice Friday on the way to being cleared of injury designation. He suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against Miami but was able to play all defensive snaps against the Patriots this past Sunday. The starting safety logged two total tackles along with an interception and a pass defended in the 24-23 loss and will be 100 percent for the Falcons' Berlin showdown with the Colts Sunday.